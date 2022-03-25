HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard native officially opened a new boxing gym in the city.

Dale Harrison celebrated the grand opening of the Harrison Boxing Club on Friday but said fighters have already been training at the gym for about two weeks.

Harrison is a certified coach. His goal is to teach more people the sport and help ramp up participation in boxing.

The gym is a non-profit organization, and all you have to do to participate is register through USA boxing.

“Just bringing the heart back to boxing, you know… COVID really took a spin on some of the boxing gyms, so we’re hoping to God that this helps our local gyms. All of us can come together and bring more fights to the area,” Harrison said.

The gym is located on West Liberty Street near Bell Wick Road. It’s open from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.