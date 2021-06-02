New Boscov’s store planning charity event before official grand opening

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Boscov’s is working on getting a new store ready at the Eastwood Mall, but it’s already planning an event to help the community.



Wednesday, Boscov’s held a lunch event to talk about Charity Day — Shop for a Cause.

It will be held on October 7, two days before the store’s official grand opening.

Local non-profit organizations can sell $5 shopping passes for the event. Those proceeds will then go to each organization.

Chairman and CEO Jim Boscov said it’s important to be a member of the community.

“I think that frankly, it’s not just a business policy. It’s a family policy,” he said. “I think that all of us are involved in the communities. You know, you live here, you work here, you play here, you should be part of what’s going on. We can use some of the assets a department store has to help people.”

Boscov’s will also give $1,500 to the organization with the highest number of presold passes presented at the door.

The store will also hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, October 9.

