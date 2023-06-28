VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A new used bookstore with a cozy home feel will be opening soon on Youngstown Kingsville Road.

Once Upon A Bookstore is celebrating its grand opening this Saturday.

The building used to be a dental office but has been transformed into a place to buy used books of all genres, as well as puzzles. There’s even a spot for tutoring and story time.

Julie Hagood and her daughter Alex have been working on the space for about a year.

Julie says she wanted to share her love of reading.

“A book can take you anywhere, so I want kids to get off of iPads and technology and go back to reading,” Julie Hagood said. “I think it’s very important reading is very important for kids.”

Once Upon a Bookstore’s grand opening celebrations will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.