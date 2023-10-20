CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new recreation option in Canfield. The bike track at Fairfield Park is open.

The track is a loop that includes a 15-foot zig-zag bridge, two sweeping turns and plenty of bumps and rolls to make the ride interesting. There’s also a wooden slat wall to challenge riders.

The track will attract youth and adults who are looking for a new challenge as they ride their bikes.

“This helps teach body position, pedaling, being able to use your inertia and momentum the ways that you need to on a trail to build that skill set,” said Lex Calder, member of the Canfield Parks Board.

The track was built with a $30,000 grant from ODNR and $50,000 from the city of Canfield.