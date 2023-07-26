CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield man wants to build a bike track in one of the city’s parks.

Lex Calder loves riding a bike. Two of his sons joined him Wednesday on a ride in Canfield at Fair Park. Calder started dreaming about a bike track in Canfield after seeing them while traveling for work.

“You’d be amazed the number of parks there are in these little tiny cities. Whether somebody just used a bunch of mounds of dirt and some concrete mixed in with it to like really nice professional pump tracks that are out there,” Calder said.

The bike track planned for Canfield would be about 100 feet long on both sides and include a 15-foot zig-zag bridge and a wooden slat wall to challenge more advanced riders. The project is approved, with a $30,000 grant from ODNR and $50,000 from the city of Canfield.

“I really expected more pushback. I only got one statement from someone that was in a council meeting when I was talking about it, and they said, ‘Well, what are you going to do about kids that come there and loiter at the park?’ And I said that would be terrible to have kids loiter at a public park, and everyone laughed and they kind of left it alone at that.”

Calder is a member of the city’s park board. He views the bike track as an added amenity in Canfield, near the playground, and possibly eventually tieing it into the Mill Creek Parks bike path.

“We already get thousands of visitors every week going past Canfield. This brings them into Canfield, and you got to give them a reason to be here. (The) bike track is a good reason to bring the kids,” Calder said.

All that’s left is to get on the construction schedule for American Ramp Company. There’s a good chance the bike track could be ready in the fall.