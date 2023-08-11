YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been seven months since a pair of restaurants closed in downtown Youngstown. Soon, a new business will be opening in their place.

Workers were busy Friday making renovations to the old Susie’s Dogs and Drafts and Rinehouse on the Phelps Street plaza. Three business partners are planning to re-open the space as the Octave Live Music Cafe and Event Center this fall. They’re hoping the change will bring entertainment back into the downtown area.

“Something that you’ll come to every single week. We’ll be featuring bands and local talent and also trying to bring people around the area as well. We’ll feature with food as well,” said co-owner Gary Reynolds, Jr.

Reynolds said he and each of his co-owners are musicians.

“We just want to let you know that we are here and what we want to bring back to the city,” he said.

An event is planned at the venue Sunday at 7 p.m. for the owners to introduce themselves to the community and show off their place.

Octave Live Music Cafe and Event Center is expected to open in October.