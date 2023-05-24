WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new restaurant/bakery is coming soon to Warren.

Doughlicious Bakery will offer baked goods, coffee, donuts, tea, and lunch and dinner options. It’s located in the building formerly owned by Turning Point Residential on East Market Street.

Work is currently underway inside the building to turn it into a comfortable place to have something to eat or drink. The business will also have space available to rent to host private events.

“I believe that Warren is starting to revitalize itself, you know. We’re seeing buildings getting torn down, new businesses are coming in, and I wanted to be a part of that growth,” said owner Jacquelynn Brown.

Brown saID she hopes to be fully operational by the end of August. Her goal is to hire five full-time employees by the end of the year.