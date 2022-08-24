BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A new advisory has been issued due to bacteria contamination at Mosquito Lake.

The new “Bacteria Contamination Advisory” was issued Wednesday morning after high levels of E. coli were detected in a sample taken on Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The levels were higher than were detected during a previous contamination advisory that was issued on Aug. 11 and that expired the next day.

Prior to that, a bacteria advisory for the lake hasn’t been issued since 2016.

Sampling occurs once every two weeks unless bacteria levels exceed a certain level.