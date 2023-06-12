YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new auto shop opened on the south side of Youngstown on Monday.

P&D Auto Mechanic Services is located on South Avenue. The team of five employees offers full mechanic services.

This is the shop’s second location — they have another one that sits on Glenwood Avenue. Owners say they are excited to bring their business to this location.

“We see the picture, you know, the traffic and the opportunity to take care of the community. I think Youngstown is a good place to grow up,” said Jose Bezares of P&D.

Bezares says he is excited to get started.