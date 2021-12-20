New Austintown trustee sworn in with plans to support businesses

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – About 40 people turned out to see Monica Deavers officially sworn in as an Austintown trustee Monday night.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito swore Deavers in at the Austintown Senior Center.

Deavers says she wants to bring pride back to the area, provide support to businesses and increase communication.

She says she hasn’t nailed down how she plans to do all of that yet but is looking forward to getting started.

“I’m excited to hit the ground running. I don’t really actually know. I’ve been thinking about getting a committee together for businesses and see if we can work together to help one another because this community is there for us and they’ve proven that to me. So I want to prove that to them that we can be there for them,” she said.

Deavers thanks the community for helping support her business during the pandemic.

As a token of her appreciation, she is going to donate her first year’s salary to various needs in Austintown.