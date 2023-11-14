SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Burchfield Homestead Society in Salem is starting its “Trees and Trains” holiday event with its first Silent Night Art Auction.

Local artists have donated paintings that will be on display for bidding among the holiday trees.

The trees are decorated in themes inspired by the paintings of a man who used to live in the house, Charles Burchfield.

The auction, which will benefit the Burchfield Homestead, is from 5-8 p.m. on Friday.

Trees at the Burchfield Homestead Society and model trains at the Naragon Law Office will be on display from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

A $3 donation covers both venues.

The tree display will also be open: