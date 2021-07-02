New attractions added to weekend-long 4th of July festival in Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Fourth of July calls for festivals and fireworks. Newton Falls is hosting its annual festival this weekend and there are some new attractions.

To start, there will be nightly entertainment beginning at 7 p.m.

“The Hucking Fillbillys are performing tonight and there is another band tomorrow night. Some smaller bands along the way,” said city manager David Lynch.

Along with live music, people can also enjoy a variety of food vendors, a beer tent, rides and games.

“Rides, Ferris wheels, games. It’s Americana,” Lynch said.

Lynch explained that they have something really special planned for this year’s festival: hot air balloons.

“This Saturday night while the festival is going on, around 9:00 at night it begins to get dark. We have hot air balloons that will be parked all around the park, illuminated. They call it a night glow,” Lynch said.

The hot air balloons will also make an appearance throughout town during the day on Sunday.

The festival is being put on by a non-profit Fourth of July committee.

It will all take place at the city park.