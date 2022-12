(WKBN)- Some residents in Trumbull County are set to receive a new area code.

On Wednesday, The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) approved a plan to overlay a new area code over the existing 440 area code because the 440 area code is expected to run out of available phone numbers in the third quarter of 2024.

All current 440 area code subscribers will continue to have their current number and area code.

At this time, the new area code has not yet been determined.