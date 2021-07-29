New app released as Canfield Fair preparations get started

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Preparations are well underway for the 175th Canfield Fair, and fair officials released a new app Thursday that will make getting around and planning your visit easier.

Attendees can purchase admission and grandstand show tickets on the app as well as navigate with an interactive GPS map, use an interactive event schedule and access online bidding for livestock auctions during the fair.

There will also be a comprehensive list of vendors, a photo hunt challenge and an emergency push notification system on the app.

The app will be updated throughout the year with information on community events that take place at the fairgrounds.

The app is available for download in the Apple app store and on Google Play by searching “Canfield Fairgrounds.”

The Canfield Fair runs from September 1-6.