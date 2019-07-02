New agreement reached for Canfield’s experimental gas well farm

As part of the new agreement, lawyers made sure the wells are able to stay productive

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County’s government receives money from a wide variety of sources, one of which happens to be royalties from national gas wells on county land.

Tuesday morning, county commissioners approved a new contract covering five wells located on the county’s experimental farm in Canfield.

The wells have been operational for close to 30 years.

As part of the new agreement, lawyers made sure the wells are able to stay productive.

“With the updated lease, we’ve retained our deep rights now so that if there is a possibility of developing the Utica at some point in the future, the county will be able to do that and will be able to get the benefit from that,” said Atty. Tim Tusek.

Right now, the county receives about $3,000 a year in royalty payments from the five wells. It also provides free gas for several buildings at the experimental farm.