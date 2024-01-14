AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The building once known as California Palms is opening up under a new name and ownership.

Square One Health is expanding its addiction services in the Valley with a new location on North Canfield-Niles Road in Austintown. The organization purchased the building about a year and a half ago.

Both men and women will have access to a detox, inpatient residential and intensive outpatient treatment, along with a private room.

It also has a veterans’ program that offers addiction treatment to active-duty service members, veterans and their families while also working with the VA medical center to offer services they are entitled to.

“Addiction has been such a huge issue over the last decade and it keeps getting worse, especially here in Ohio, so it’s great to have another facility here that can help carry the burden and help people find a new way to live,” said Josh Marriotti, director of business development.

The new Square One treatment center will be able to house 108 patients. Almost all insurance companies will be accepted, including most private insurance and Medicaid.