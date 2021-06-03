New 33 WYTV News anchor gets a ‘taste’ of Sharon and experiences its art scene

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – We are continuing to introduce to you our newest WYTV 33 News Anchor Aaron Deane. Throughout the week, he has been traveling around, sharing the things he finds interesting in our Valley.

Thursday, he was in the Shenango Valley where he found satisfaction for his sweet tooth in Sharon. He also learned how area youth are using art for positive development.

Olive Brown, the new executive director for the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce, shared some of the hot spots in Sharon.

“Sharon is a great little hometown. Everyone pretty much knows everybody. You have the big staple companies like the Winner,” Brown said.

The Winner’s slogan is the “Worlds largest off-price fashion store.” Aaron said the moment he stepped in it felt like a “classic big-city department store.” He noticed that wedding dresses are driving a lot of business at the store right now.

The riverfront in Sharon is the place to be with all the shops. Barbara Delgarbino, bridal manager at the Winner, agrees.

“For many years, I have always loved Sharon. There are a lot of original restaurants that are still going that are famous in this city. It’s a very artsy city. We have poetry classes. We have a lot of art studios, yarn boutiques. It’s a very artsy place to come,” Delgarbino said.

Speaking of all things artsy in Sharon, the Hope Center for Arts and Technology is a place for expression and connectivity.

“Anybody in the community who wants to be a part of the arts, that’s what is so special about it because it is about the community. We have kids coming from all different school districts. We have classes. We have adult classes, and they come from all over the place. It really is a place where everyone can connect and tie together,” said Francesca Baldarelli, teaching artist at Hope Center for Arts and Technology

Before leaving Mercer County, Aaron did satisfy that sweet tooth at Daffin’s Candies.

“This is our new Chocolate Kingdom, which features our chocolate tree. We have a dragon and Tommy Turtle, Jr. and then the unicorn,” said Connie Leon, manager of Daffin’s Candies.

No matter your age or what you want to do, Brown says Sharon has it all. She would know because she can’t stay away.

“Mercer County, great little county. I’ve been a resident here almost my entire life. I was born and raised here, moved away a couple of times, but I keep finding my way back here,” Brown said.

Brown also expressed sadness that one of Sharon’s anchor stores, Reyers Shoe Store, is leaving for a retail space at the Eastwood Mall in Niles, Ohio. She wishes them well and encourages everyone to come out to the store before they move.