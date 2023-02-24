COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A network outage planned for this weekend will limit the services of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

The outage is planned for Saturday, Feb. 25.

Services such as the driver license or permit transaction processing will not be available due to the network maintenance outage. All offices across Ohio will be impacted.

Vehicle registration and other transactions will still be available.

If the outage ends before the close of business on Feb. 25, BMV will update customers via social media to alert them that driver license and permit transactions have resumed.

Also, many services provided by the BMV can be done online.