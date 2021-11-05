Netflix filming wrapping up in Columbiana County, road to reopen

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Travel will be back to normal soon in Perry Township after a Netflix film crew is set to wrap up production Friday.

The Route 62 and 45 bypass were closed for filming of the movie “Wheat Germ.” The film is an adaptation of “White Noise” by writer Noah Baumbach and Don DeLillo. According to IMBD, the film follows a year in the life of Jack Gladney, a professor who has made his name by pioneering the field of Hitler studies.

The film stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig.

Filming in Perry Township started Oct. 12 and is expected to wrap up Friday. Goshen police said the road is expected to reopen around midnight Friday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation confirms the film’s producers got all of the necessary permits for the road to be closed and are paying for all the costs associated with the work.