Neshannock police: Man’s fire caused neighboring houses to burn down

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Adobe Stock

NESHANNOCK, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle man is facing charges after police say he started a fire that led two neighboring homes to burn to the ground.

Neshannock police said they were called to a house on fire at 153 Cathhart Dr. around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 13. The fire was spreading to neighboring homes.

Police said they found that Anthony Staph had been cutting up and burning a trailer that was next to the homes on fire.

Staph told police that he had used a hose to put out the fire and that he thought it was out, according to a police report.

Police said, however, that the fire caused the families of the neighboring homes to lose everything.

Staph was charged with dangerous burning and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com