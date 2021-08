YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Downtown Youngstown was buzzing Sunday night between the last day of the Italian Festival and the Nelly concert at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

The show started at 7:30 p.m. and tons of people showed out for the rap star who sang hits like “Hot in Herre” and “Dilemma.”

According to the amphitheater, attendance for the concert was record breaking.

