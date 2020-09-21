Neighbors still trying to comprehend aftermath of Struthers mass shooting

"We're a close-knit community here and it's a shame"

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A Struthers community is trying to grasp what happened after a 4-year-old was killed and four others were sent to the hospital following a shooting early Monday morning.

Neighbors along Perry Steet say they can’t believe this happened and want justice for whoever is responsible.

“I heard what was like firecrackers and that’s what you would think because it’s Struthers,” one neighbor said.

They discussed what they saw and heard overnight when a mass shooting claimed the life of Rowan Sweeney and hurt Andre Stephon McCoy, Yarnell Green Jr., Cassandra Marsicola and Alexis Schneider.

“I wish I had any inclination of what happened or I wish I would’ve saw something but unfortunately I didn’t,” said Mike Brady.

Brady lives right next door to the home where the shooting happened.

“It’s horrible. There’s nothing else to describe when somebody loses a child, let alone when it happens in your backyard,” he said.

Brady, a father of two himself, was asleep when the sounds woke him up. Confused, he went upstairs and fell back asleep. He woke up later in the morning to the details of what had happened just feet from his own home.

“It was chaos,” said Danielle Vasilchek.

Vasilchek was awake watching TV when she heard three shots, a pause and then three more shots.

“This is scary for our neighborhood. We’re a close-knit community here and it’s a shame,” she said.

Most residents on Perry Street have lived there for years, many for decades.

They say the street is typically quiet.

“I’m scared. I’m scared to be here alone,” Vasilchek said.

But now, the silence on Perry Street is because neighbors are shaken up and scared.

“We’re watching our back, we’re watching our houses and we’re watching our yards. We were told that he’s gone but how do we know?” one neighbor said.

According to the FBI, a mass shooting is whenever three or more people are shot, not including the shooter.