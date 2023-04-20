WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 17-year-old was seriously hurt in a shooting in Warren last week.

The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. April 14 in the 1900 block of Ferndale Avenue SW.

Honeya Price says it sounded like a war zone. She had fallen asleep on her couch when she heard multiple gunshots outside. She crawled into her bathroom and says the gunshots were so loud it sounded like someone shot up her house.

Price, who’s running for council, says she’s surrounded by mothers and grandmothers in her neighborhood that are grieving loved ones lost to gun violence. She says something needs to be done.

“We have to really sit down and come to some type of solution with the gun violence in our community, and it’s not just an epidemic in Warren, it’s an epidemic across the nation,” Price said.

Warren police continue to investigate. No charges have been filed in the case.