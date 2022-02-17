LEAVITTABURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Some homeowners in Trumbull County are preparing for flooding.

Jennifer George has lived on Meadowbrook Drive in Leavittsburg for almost 13 years. Ever since she heard about the possibility of flooding, she’s been concerned.

“It’s coming, so the best thing we can do is try to prepare for it and save what we can,” she said. “No matter how many times you’ve been through it, it’s traumatic every time.”

George worked to move things higher ground.

“I just try to pick up everything low to the ground. Anything outside, I try to get off the floor of the garage. I make sure my vehicle is out here and park it somewhere else.”

George’s neighborhood is located along the Mahoning River and has been known to flood. It’s one of the areas Warren Township Fire Chief Joseph Natali is concerned about.

“We will be going around in a little while to check the roads and try to get people to leave early rather than wait,” Natali said.

Flood stage at Leavittsburg is 12.5 feet and before noon Thursday, the Mahoning River was already measuring more than 7.5 feet.

A plan is in place should the area flood, which includes the establishment of a reunification center at the J.V. Johnson Community Center on Gillmer Road.

“I’m going to stay as long as I can to watch things,” George said.