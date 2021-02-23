Police: Man shot in Niles apartment pulled gun on woman, small child

When officers got there early Tuesday morning, they found the apartment's door had been kicked open

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Police said a man shot inside a Niles apartment may have initially gone there with bad intentions.

Around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said a woman called 911 about 27-year-old Rodney Cole, of Youngstown, who had been shot in the 100 block of Royal Mall Dr.

When officers got there, they found Cole had been shot in the torso.

Police said he tried to lie to them about where the shooting happened, first saying it happened at a bar.

But officers said they noticed the apartment’s back door had been kicked open, there was a shell casing inside and Cole had a gun in his waistband.

Police said it seemed he came to the apartment with bad intentions and forced his way inside by kicking the door open.

The woman was upstairs at the time with a small child when Cole found them and drew a gun on them, according to police.

The woman pulled out her own gun and shot Cole, police said.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No one has been charged.