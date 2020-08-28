Neighborhoods clean up after storms roll through Valley

Neighborhoods across the Valley were cleaning up Friday after sever storms rolled through the Valley both Thursday afternoon and Friday morning

In Campbell, the hardest area was in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood. Friday, trees were being removed and residents were picking up downed limbs and hauling away debris.

Many trees were still laying where they fell Thursday, even on some homes.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

In Cortland, a tree came down on the back of house on N. High Street.

The tree actually fell Friday morning at about 7:45 a.m.

The homeowners told dispatchers that the tree took down a power line and knocked out electricity to the garage.