YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some improvements are coming to a neighborhood on Youngstown South Side, making students’ walk to and from school a little better.

Poles for new street lights are now going up around Taft Elementary School, on the city’s South Side. Most of the money came from the federal government’s Safe Routes to School Program.

The sidewalks and crosswalks around the perimeter of the school were previously replaced, which is helpful as a large number of students walk to school.

In the past, problems with gun violence and drugs had made the neighborhood unsafe, and had forced kids to stay inside for recess.