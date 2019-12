It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday along Whispering Pines Drive

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A neighbor saved a man from a mobile home fire in Weathersfield Township, according to crews on the scene.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday along Whispering Pines Drive.

A cat died as a result of the fire.

Other departments, including Lordstown, were called in to help put out the fire.

We’re working to learn more about what happened and will bring you updates here.