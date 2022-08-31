NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s believed that negotiations between the Niles School Board and its teachers’ union are still taking place this afternoon.

When asked around 1 p.m. if the two sides were still negotiating, teachers’ union spokesperson Traci Kempe replied, “Yes I believe so.”

Kempe is not part of the teachers‘ negotiating team but is in the classroom teaching.

The negotiations began at 10 a.m. today at the Niles School Board offices on N. Rhodes Ave.

The teachers have threatened to strike Thursday if a contract is not in place by the end of Wednesday.

Kempe has said the only issue on the table is salary. The base salary for Niles teachers, she says, is the second lowest in Trumbull County.

