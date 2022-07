(WKBN) – In Columbiana County court, a Negley man was sentenced on Monday to eight to 12 years behind bars for killing a 15-year-old girl.

Corey Evans, 20, was convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Investigators say Evans was drag racing when he crashed in February 2021, killing Angelica Perkins.

In addition to his prison sentence, Evans’ driver’s license has been suspended for life.