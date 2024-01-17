LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Negley man received his sentence after a taking a plea deal in a Columbiana County child pornography case.

Matthew Severs, 40, pleaded guilty in October to seven counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, second-degree felonies.

Last Friday, Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas Judge Megan Bickerton sentenced Severs to 12 to 18 years in prison following statements from Severs and family members of Severs and the victim, according to court records. The judge denied Severs request for pronation, writing that Severs posed a danger to the public.

Severs will have to register as a Tier 2 sex offender, requiring registration every 180 days. Following his release from prison, he will also be on probation for five years, according to court records.

A grand jury returned a secret indictment in April against Severs, who had been accused of photographing a minor in a state of nudity on several occasions between January 2019 to November 2021.