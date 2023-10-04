LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Negley man agreed to take a plea deal in a Columbiana County child pornography case.

Matthew Severs, 40, pleaded guilty to seven counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, the Morning Journal reports. As part of the agreement, four counts of voyeurism will be dismissed, the county’s assistant prosecutor told the Morning Journal.

A grand jury returned a secret indictment in April against Severs, who had been accused of photographing a minor in a state of nudity on several occasions between January 2019 to November 2021.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 12 in Judge Megan Bickerton’s courtroom, according to court records.