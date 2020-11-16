Neglected dogs dumped in Columbiana County adopted by Niles couple

Foxy (shepherd-mix) and Huey (beagle) were adapted by a couple in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Two dogs that were found malnourished and inside a crate dumped in Columbiana County are now in a new home.

According to the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project, the agency that helped rescue the dogs, both the beagle and shepherd-mix have been released from the veterinarian and expected to make a slow but full recovery.

Foxy (shepherd-mix) and Huey (beagle) were adopted by a couple in Niles.

The dogs were found November 12 in a field off of Five Forks. The dogs did not have food or water. Both animals were infested with fleas and ticks, and their skin was infected with sores. Both dogs were malnourished.

Those with information on how the dogs ended up in the field are asked to contact the Columbiana County Humane Society at (234) 575-7177.