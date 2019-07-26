Need weekend plans? Head out to Warren Greek Fest with family, friends

All of the money raised goes to the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – As we head into the weekend, don’t forget to check out the 52nd annual St. Demetrios Greek Festival in Warren.

Daybreak Nation on Location: St. Demetrios Greek Festival

All of the money raised goes to the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, which accounts for up to half of the church’s income for the year.

“A couple of different foods we’re having: Greek fries, french fries with feta cheese, the Greek donuts with different flavors. It’s something different, pretty good. Same with gyro booth, a gyro is a gyro, it’s the same thing, it’s good,” said festival volunteer Steve Zervas.

The festival is known for its Greek dinners too, along with grape leaves and lots of pastries.