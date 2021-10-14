Need to be vaccinated by Thanksgiving, Hanukkah or Christmas? Here are the deadlines

DENVER (KDVR) — People who want to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Thanksgiving, Hanukkah or Christmas are running out of time.
It requires planning to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in time for a particular event. Two of the three vaccines available in the U.S. require two doses spread weeks apart and a waiting period once the shots have been administered.
How long does it take to get vaccinated against COVID-19?
The COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. have different dosage timelines. But regardless of which one you take, a person is not considered fully vaccinated until 14 days beyond their final dose.
Here’s how long it takes from a first COVID-19 vaccine dose to full vaccination:
- Moderna: six weeks (two doses 28 days apart)
- Pfizer: five weeks (two doses 21 days apart)
- Johnson & Johnson: two weeks (requires a single dose)
To be considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in time for holidays, you must get the first dose of Moderna or Pfizer or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson by the dates listed below:
Thanksgiving (Nov. 25)
- Oct. 14: Moderna
- Oct. 21: Pfizer
- Nov. 11: Johnson & Johnson
Hanukkah (starts Nov. 28)
- Oct. 17: Moderna
- Oct. 24: Pfizer
- Nov. 14: Johnson & Johnson
Christmas (Dec. 25)
- Nov. 13: Moderna
- Nov. 20: Pfizer
- Dec. 11: Johnson & Johnson