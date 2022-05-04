WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Need paint? If you’re an artist, Art on Park has you covered.



The Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste Management District encourages people looking to get rid of house paint to donate it to the gallery.

Art on Park, in turn, gives the paint to artists and folks working on community projects.

Curator David Wheeler calls it a win-win.

“Artists get a great deal of free house paint. It’s interesting to work with all different colors, and the community doesn’t have to send this into the landfill,” Wheeler said.

The gallery is also preparing for this weekend’s third annual Black and White on Park exhibit. People can check it out from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.