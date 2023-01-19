WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Power was out for nearly 7,000 customers in Trumbull County Thursday night.

According to FirstEnergy’s website, 6,757 people were without power in the county at one point. Of those, 5,211 were from Warren.

Now, as of 9:30 p.m., 156 people are without power in the county with fewer than 5 in Warren.

Mahoning County is also experiencing 163 outages, with 77 in Jackson Township and 43 in Boardman.

Columbiana County has 37 outages, with the most in Unity Township at 25.

Power is expected to be restored between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Thursday.