YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police said their shot-spotter picked up heavy gunfire on the city’s south side Sunday night.

They said 47 shots were fired at the corner of Market Street and Florida Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

A female victim, who’d been shot in the leg, was able to get in her car and drive about a mile north to Market and Cleveland streets, where she was taken to the hospital.

She is reportedly in stable condition.