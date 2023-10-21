(WKBN)- Nearly 2,000 people are without power in Mercer County, according to Penn Power.

As of 1:45 p.m. 603 people are without power in Pine Township and 577 people do not have power in Findley Township. Wolf Creek Township has 316 people without power.

Outages are also being reported in Coolspring Township, East Lackawannock Township, Grove City, Jackson Center, Jackson Township, Liberty Township, Mercer, Springfield Township, Stoneboro, and Worth Township.

Penn Power has not said what has caused the outages.

Power is expected to be restored at 3:30 p.m.