Nearly $1 million in grants will fund two Trumbull County projects

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two projects in Trumbull County have received nearly $1 million in state and local funding to complete.

Two new grant awards totaling $935,861 will help fund a flood and drainage improvement project in the Bolindale Neighborhood in Howland and reconstruction of Parkman-Mesopotamia Road in Mesopotamia Township.

The Howland project is getting $500,000 from the State of Ohio, matched with $50,372 in local matching funds from Howland Township.

The Parkman-Mesopotamia Road project is getting $435,861 from the state with another $15,000 from the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office for in-kind services (which could include equipment and services of which a monetary amount has been assigned) and another $48,429 from the engineer’s office in matching funds.

Both improvement projects target low-income neighborhoods, according to the Trumbull County Planning Commission.

Funding for the two projects was a collaboration between the state, Howland Township, Mesopotamia Township and the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office.