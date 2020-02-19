Nearly $1 million in grants will fund two Trumbull County projects

Local News

Both improvement projects target low-income neighborhoods

by: Patty Coller

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: jopstock via Getty Images

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two projects in Trumbull County have received nearly $1 million in state and local funding to complete.

Two new grant awards totaling $935,861 will help fund a flood and drainage improvement project in the Bolindale Neighborhood in Howland and reconstruction of Parkman-Mesopotamia Road in Mesopotamia Township.

The Howland project is getting $500,000 from the State of Ohio, matched with $50,372 in local matching funds from Howland Township.

The Parkman-Mesopotamia Road project is getting $435,861 from the state with another $15,000 from the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office for in-kind services (which could include equipment and services of which a monetary amount has been assigned) and another $48,429 from the engineer’s office in matching funds.

Both improvement projects target low-income neighborhoods, according to the Trumbull County Planning Commission.

Funding for the two projects was a collaboration between the state, Howland Township, Mesopotamia Township and the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com