NE Ohio tops state in Labor Day weekend crashes, 10 fatalities recorded statewide

Of those ten crashes, 10 people were killed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There were ten fatal crashes recorded on Ohio’s highways over the Labor Day weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Of those crashes, ten people were killed.

While no fatalities were recorded by the patrol in the Valley, the five counties that make up District 4 (Geauga, Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana) recorded the most crashes at 99. Second was District 3, which includes Cleveland at 88, and District 8, which includes Cincinnati at 71.

Other enforcement actions by the patrol over the weekend included DUI, drug and weapons arrests, along with other traffic violations. A total of 26,035 stops were conducted.

District 4 came in second to the Cleveland area for weapons violations over the weekend at 7 incidents.

Troopers arrested 538 drivers for OVI and issued 3,289 safety belt citations. Troopers also made 477 drug arrests and 170 felony apprehensions.

The Labor Day weekend reporting period began Friday, September 4 at 12 a.m. and ended Monday, Sept. 7 at 11:59 p.m.