YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A junior at Cardinal Mooney High School is hoping to get a leg up on others looking to be accepted into the United States Naval Academy.

Sarah Owens was chosen to attend a special summer program for would-be applicants to the Academy It is the first time in years a student at Mooney has been selected.

Both of Sarah’s parents served in the Marine Corps, and she said the one-week program would help prepare her to apply a year from now.

“It is only like one of every 800 mids get in every year. This is really important to me because I a am fourth-generation service member. If I were to get in, I’d be the fourth generation out of both sides of my parents that are service members,” Ownes said.

Sarah’s parents say they credit the teachers and administrators at Mooney for pushing her to excel in her studies and extracurricular activities to get accepted to the summer program.