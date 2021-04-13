Natural gas pipelines to be replaced in some Columbiana neighborhoods

Homeowners may see marker flags in their yards and are asked not to move them

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A major utility improvement project will be coming soon to Columbiana and will last into the summer.

Columbia Gas will replace aging pipelines with new plastic pipes.

The work will be done in two phases, one centered around Pittsburgh Street, Railroad Street and Heartland Christian Church. The other around Woodland and Southern avenues.

The main lines will be installed before connecting them to houses.

“You’ll get a knock on the door from our foreman or a door tag with a number to call and we’ll schedule a time for this. That way, we’re not just going to show up one day and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to turn your gas off and we’re doing your service line today.’ You’re actually going to know when that’s going to happen,” said Ben Cutler, public affairs specialist for Columbia Gas of Ohio.

The Pittsburgh Street phase will start in early May. The Woodland/Southern phase should be finished by late August.

The cost of the upgrade will not be passed on to homeowners.