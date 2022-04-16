BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A two-month project to expand a local gas line aims to make gas delivery more reliable in Boardman and Canfield.

Columbiana Gas and its contractor Miller Pipeline will connect the new line to an existing mainline on Leffingwell Road, running east to Tippecanoe Road. The new 3,700 feet mainline will then run south from Tippecanoe to a new regulator station.

Construction will close the southbound lane of Tippecanoe to install the new pipeline, according to a press release issued by Columbia Gas. Flaggers will be on-site to get drivers through.