National Yoga Month encourages people to give yoga a try

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – September is National Yoga Month, a month all about educating people about the health benefits of yoga.

Elizabeth Hoffman runs The Village Yoga Community and teaches outdoor classes at Harding Park in Hubbard.

She says yoga is a great way to reduce stress, which many of us could use, and just take a moment to breathe.

“Yoga just really helps you relax. It reduces stress, it increases your flexibility, it creates strength in your body and we all need more strength these days it seems like. But really, the most important thing, it reduces stress,” she said.

Hoffman encourages people to give a few yoga classes a try.