National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Columbiana County

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Washingtonville on Wednesday night.

WKBN was on air as storms quickly moved through the area, downing heavy tree branches and causing damage from heavy winds and rain.

Thursday, the National Weather Service was in the area to survey the damage.

There was at least one tornado, but the National Weather Service is tracking three separate tracks that they believe are from different storm cells. Tornado damage was also spotted in Leetonia.

The National Weather Service believes that the storm continued on a fairly narrow path down Route 14.

A second tornado was also confirmed in Beaver County, Pa., according to the National Weather Service. The tornado was rated an EF2, making it the strongest tornado in Beaver County since the tornado outbreak of May 31, 1985.

There have been 18 recorded tornadoes in Beaver County since recording began in 1880, and the last tornado reported in the area was on July 10, 2017.