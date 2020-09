The how-to fishing TV show is coming to the Valley Thursday

(WYTV) – Fishing legends are going to be filming in Trumbull County Thursday.

The hosts of “Fishing University,” Charlie Ingram and Ray Brazier, will be in town.

Trumbull County is going to be part of a future episode featuring Mosquito Lake and other tourism spots.

The episode will air sometime next year on Outdoor Channel.

“Fishing University” is a how-to fishing TV show.