National Spelling Bee ends in third round for local spellers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – The local contestants in the National Spelling Bee did not advance past the third round on Wednesday.

Boardman’s Santiano Slipkovich was knocked out of the competition by misspelling ‘predecessor,’ which he spelled with one ‘s.’ 

Jeremy Slywczak from Badger Middle School correctly spelled ‘verbicide’ and Maria Sargent of Salem correctly spelled ‘lucifugous, but they did not have enough points from the spelling test to advance. 

The top 50 spellers will move on to the finals on Thursday.

