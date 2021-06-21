National Ride to Work Day reminds drivers of motorcycle safety

(WKBN) – Today, you might have seen more motorcycles on the road because it’s National Ride to Work Day.

We typically see more bikes out on the roads when the weather is nice.

In Pennsylvania, they saw an increase of 300 deaths from motorcycle accidents from 2019 to 2020.

There are things motorcyclists and car drivers can do to keep each other safe, like wearing reflective clothing and keeping at least four seconds of stopping space in between yourself and the other driver.

“Roadway safety is everyone’s responsibility. A motorcyclist has their own personal responsibility to make sure that they are being as safe as possible but as a general motorist, we also have a responsibility to make sure we’re looking out for these motorcycles,” said Yasmeen Manyisha, safety press officer for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

PennDOT also says it’s important for motorcyclists to understand their skill level and pay attention to weather conditions on the road.