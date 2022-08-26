NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some local youngsters got a first-hand look at a police K-9 in action.

In observance of National Police K-9 Day, Springfield Township Officer Glenn Corey and his four-legged partner Havoc stopped at the Public Library branch in New Middletown Friday morning.

Besides showing what the dog can do, Corey — who doubles as both Havoc’s handler and a local school resource officer — said there are no off days for the pair even when they’re not working.

“Initially, the dogs that came from Europe and trained over there, we went to Shadow Creek. We go there for six weeks, and us and all the units in the Valley get together every week, every Tuesday and train, train, train,” said Corey.

Havoc lives with Corey when he’s off duty.

Corey has been a K-9 handler for the last ten years and has been partnered with Havoc since 2019.